Deepti Sharma: Why Is India Women Cricketer Trending Today? Explained

Deepti Sharma trends on Google after a brilliant spell against Sri Lanka women highlighting her all-round value career consistency and impact in India’s T20I setup

  • Deepti Sharma trended after an economical spell, conceding just 20 runs and taking a wicket

  • Her performance underlined her consistency as India’s go-to all-rounder

  • The spell came during India Women’s 1st T20I clash against Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam

As India women faced Sri Lanka Women in the first T20I at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on December 21, Deepti Sharma’s name surged on Google Trends after a tidy bowling display. India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, opted to bowl first in the opening match of the five-game series, with the clash kicking off at 7:00 pm IST.

Sharma, 28, claimed a key wicket and conceded just 20 runs in her 4-over quota to consolidate her position as the second highest wicket-taker in WT20Is history, picking up 148 wickets in 130 matches. Sri Lanka were restricted to 121/6 in their 20 overs under challenging conditions, keeping India well in control of the game.

Also Check: India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I

Deepti Sharma’s International Career Overview (All Formats)

Deepti Sharma is a premier Indian all-rounder known for her left-handed batting and off-spin bowling. The star all-rounder has amassed over 4,000 international runs and taken 330 wickets across formats, making her one of India’s most productive multi-format performers.

In Tests, she has played a handful of matches with a notable average above 60, while in ODIs, she has scored more than 2,700 runs and been a vital scorer in the middle order. In T20Is, she has contributed with both bat and ball, including bowling figures often under tight economy rates.

Deepti biggest achievement of her career came recently when she was named Player of the Series for her incredible performance during the recently-concluded Women's ODI World Cup.

Google Trends highlights real-time surges for names and topics linked to current happenings or developments. Sri Lanka women vs India women is also trending as both teams are playing the first match of the five-match series.

Earlier today, U-19 Asia Cup Final between India and Pakistan trended as the Men in Green emerged victorious by 191 runs.

