India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Rishabh Pant Makes Comeback In IND Playing XI After Injury Layoff

Rishabh Pant makes his comeback for India in the first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens, returning from a foot fracture
India face South Africa with strong XIs, including Pant and Dhruv Jurel, while South Africa field Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram
Pant’s experience highlighted, with 3,427 runs in 47 Tests at an average of 44.50
The first India vs South Africa Test match at Eden Gardens, beginning Friday (November 14, 2025), marked the comeback of Rishabh Pant. Visiting captain Temba Bavuma, who himself was making a return, won the toss and opted to bat first on a clear Kolkata morning.
Pant, 28, is a player whose presence behind the stumps and in the middle order adds balance and bite to the Indian side. He last played for India in the fourth Test against England at Manchester in July 2025, where he sustained a foot fracture that sidelined him for months.
After a successful rehabilitation and as part of recovery, he featured in the India A setup, playing two unofficial Tests against South Africa A in Bengaluru. He looked fit enough to don the gloves at Eden Gardens even though fellow wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel was also named in the playing XI.
In 47 Test matches, Pant has scored 3,427 runs at an average of 44.50, including eight centuries and 18 fifties. His aggressive batting style has often turned games in India's favour, especially overseas, with memorable knocks in Australia and England.
Interestingly, Pant has been named deputy to captain Shubman Gill, and his return is considered timely and a major boost as India seek to challenge the ICC World Test Championship winners. India entered the series after beating the West Indies 2-0 at home.
India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Playing XIs
India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj.
The second and final Test at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, is scheduled to start on November 22. The two teams will then engage in three ODIs and five T20Is.