Rishabh Pant Reacts To India's Collapse Against South Africa In Kolkata Test

South Africa defeated India by 30 runs in the 1st Test of the two-match Test series in Kolkata, creating history by winning the first Test after 15 years on Indian soil

Updated on:
Rishabh Pant Reacts To India’s Collapse Against South Africa In Kolkata Test
India's wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant wears his gear to take his position on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Summary
  • South Africa beat India by 30 runs in 1st Test at Eden Gardens

  • Rishabh Pant admitted Indian batters' failure to adapt pressure during the chase

  • Rishabh Pant could only score two runs in the second innings

Ruing India's inability to chase down 124 against South Africa in the first Test, vice-captain Rishabh Pant on Sunday said the batters should have adapted to the challenge of playing on a tricky Eden Gardens surface.

India were bowled out for 93 as SA celebrated a 30-run win to take 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

"After a game like this, you can't dwell into it too much. We should have been able to chase it. The pressure kept on building. We didn't capitalise enough. There was help from the wicket (for the bowlers)," said Pant, who came for the post-match presentation ceremony in the absence of injured regular captain Shubman Gill.

Pant said the hosts will come back stronger in the second Test at Guwahati. "A score of 120 can be tricky on these surfaces. But having said that, we should have been able to soak in the pressure and capitalise. We haven't thought about the improvements but we will come back strong for sure," he added.

The wicketkeeper batter said the eighth wicket stand of 44 runs between South Africa captain Temba Bavuma and Corbin Bosch was the turning point of the match.

"Temba and Bosch had a good stand in the morning. That partnership between them hurt us," he said.

South Africa skipper Bavuma credited the bowlers for keeping his side in the game. "We want to be a part of these games and be on the right side of the result. It was tough for us and we needed the bowlers to bring us back in.

"We were able to change our bowlers frequently and that worked for us. Our bowlers, as and when they were called, brought us in," he added.

Bavuma also credited Bosch for helping him to add some crucial runs in the first hour of the third day on Sunday.

"My stand with Bosch was nice. The wicket played better this morning, wasn't as extreme. It is not all the time that you score 120 and believe you are in the game." Bavuma made a vital unbeaten 55, giving South Africa bowlers something to defend, and he was happy with the effort.

"Batting, I am just comfortable with myself and technique. I stand as still as I can, watch the ball. I have come here wanting to do well. Not a great record, but I have come here with exuberance and wanting to do well," he said.

"It was about awareness, the leg opening up a little bit. The way I played it," he added.

The Proteas skipper rated his catch to dismiss Axar Patel as one of the crucial moments of the match.

"That was not easy. Crucial moment, Axar had momentum on his side. Fortunately, he was able to make a mistake and I was able to grab it with my small hands." Man-of-the-match Simon Harmer was happy to have contributed to the win with a match haul of eight wickets.

"I felt today the pitch was a bit flatter as the ball got older; it wasn't exploding as much. I asked myself some hard questions. Nice to contribute. I have been here before and it was a dark place," the off-spinner said.

"So to get here and be in this position, to be behind the eight ball again and to be able to fight back the way we did just shows our belief," he said.

"I'm not a stats man, I'm a win man. I am happy with the win. Still a game to go in the series, so we will enjoy this," he added.

