Noakhali Express Vs Chattogram Challengers Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Live?

Noakhali Express go head-to-head with Chattogram Challengers in match number 2 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025-26 season at the Sylhet International Stadium on Friday, December 26 from 7:15PM (IST) onwards.
In the preceding match on Friday, the Sylhet Titans will be locking horns with Rajshahi Warriors from 2:30PM at the very same venue. The 12th BPL edition starts amid political and communal tension in Bangladesh with the opening ceremony postponed due to the unrest.
The Noakhali Express, captained by Jaker Ali, enter the league with a well-rounded squad featuring explosive international talent.
Their batting is anchored by local veteran Soumya Sarkar and power-hitters like Johnson Charles and Kusal Mendis.
They also have Pakistani youngster Maaz Sadaqat, while their bowling attack is arguably one of the strongest in the tournament, boasting the raw pace of Ihsanullah Khan alongside the reliable Hasan Mahmud and veteran spinner Mohammad Nabi.
On the other hand, the Chattogram Royals, led by star all-rounder Mahedi Hasan, have focused on a mix of local consistency and clinical overseas performers.
Their batting relies heavily on the Sri Lankan duo Niroshan Dickwella and Avishka Fernando, supported by expensive local signing Mohammad Naim.
Their bowling is particularly spin-heavy and lethal, featuring Pakistani leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, and Arafat Sunny, who will be complimented by the left-arm pace of Shoriful Islam.
Noakhali Express Vs Chattogram Challengers, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming Info
When To Watch Noakhali Express Vs Chattogram Challengers, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 match?
The Noakhali Express Vs Chattogram Challengers, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 match will be played at the Sylhet International Stadium on Friday, 26 December from 07:15PM (IST) onwards.
Where To Watch Noakhali Express Vs Chattogram Challengers, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 match?
Live streaming is not available for this match.
Noakhali Express Vs Chattogram Challengers, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Squads
Noakhali Squad: Jaker Ali (C), Hasan Mahmud, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shahdat Hossain Dipu, Soumya Sarkar, Bilal Sami, Haider Ali, Kusal Mendis, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Nabi, Zahir Khan, Abu Hasim, Nazmul Islam Apu, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Johnson Charles, Shykat Ali, Musfik Hasan, Sabbir Hossain, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Rahmat Ali, Ihsanullah and Ibrar Ahmed
Chattogram Squad: Abu Hider Rony, Arafat Sunny, Mahedi Hasan (C), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shoriful Islam, Shuvagata Hom, Tanvir Islam, Ziaur Rahman, Zahiduzzaman, Abrar Ahmed, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Kamran Ghulam, Paul Stirling, Mohammad Naim, Mukidul Islam, Mahfijul Islam, Salman Hossain Emon, Cameron Delport, Sumon Khan, Angelo Perera, Niroshan Dickwella