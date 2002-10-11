Ihsanullah is a Pakistani cricketer who plays as a right-arm fast bowler for the national team. He is nicknamed the "Matta Express" due to his exceptional pace and hails from the Matta region of Swat Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Ihsanullah's cricketing journey began in his hometown of Arkot village. In 2017, Ihsanullah kickstarted his professional cricket career by representing the FATA Under-16 team. The following year, he participated in the PCB's U-16 Pentangular T20 Tournament, showcasing his talent and potential at the age-group level.

Ihsanullah's domestic career took a significant step forward in January 2022 when he made his Twenty20 debut after being selected as one of the local players for the Multan Sultans franchise in the draft for the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In September 2022, Ihsanullah achieved another milestone by making his first-class debut for the Khyber Paktunkhwa team. His performances in the 2022-23 season were noteworthy, as he emerged as the team's highest wicket-taker in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and the second-highest wicket-taker in the Pakistan ODI Cup.

It was during the 2023 PSL that Ihsanullah truly grabbed the spotlight with his blistering pace and wicket-taking abilities. Playing for the Multan Sultans, he delivered one of the best spells in the tournament's history, claiming figures of 5-12 against the Quetta Gladiators. Remarkably, his spell was considered the fastest in PSL history, with an average speed of 144.37 kph and a delivery clocked at over 154.5 kph, surpassing the previous record held by Haris Rauf.

Ihsanullah's outstanding performances in the 2023 PSL earned him double recognition as he was awarded both the "HBL PSL 8 Player of the Tournament" and the "Bowler of HBL PSL 8" awards for his 22 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.59.

Ihsanullah's meteoric rise through the domestic ranks caught the attention of the national selectors. In December 2022, he was one of three young players, alongside batsmen Saim Ayub and Haseebullah Khan, selected to be part of the national squad for the second Test match against New Zealand in Karachi. This opportunity provided Ihsanullah with invaluable international exposure and a chance to experience the dynamics of the national team dressing room.

Ihsanullah's international debut came in March 2023 when he was named in Pakistan's Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for the series against Afghanistan. He made an immediate impact, claiming a wicket with his very first delivery in his T20I debut on 24 March 2023.

Building on his impressive T20I debut, Ihsanullah received another call-up to the national team in April 2023, this time for the One Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand. He made his ODI debut in the second match of the series on 29 April 2023, further solidifying his place in the Pakistani national team across formats.

As of May 2024, Ihsanullah has represented Pakistan in 1 ODI and 3 T20Is.