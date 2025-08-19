Suryakumar Yadav to lead 15-member squad; Gill named vice-captain
The Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled from September 9 to 28
India opening their campaign against UAE in Dubai on September 10
The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee on Tuesday announced India’s 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025, with Suryakumar Yadav named captain and Shubman Gill his deputy. India, the defending champions, have been drawn in Group A alongside UAE, Pakistan and Oman.
India will begin their campaign against UAE on September 10 in Dubai, followed by the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan at the same venue on September 13. Their final group match will be against Oman on September 18 in Abu Dhabi. The group stage will be followed by the Super Four phase, culminating in the final on September 28.
The tournament, to be played in the T20 format, was originally scheduled to be hosted in India. However, owing to ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, it has been shifted to the UAE.
The squad features a mix of experience and youth, with Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel strengthening the all-round department, while Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson provide wicketkeeping options.
Jasprit Bumrah will spearhead the pace attack, supported by Arshdeep Singh and youngster Harshit Rana, while Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy bolster the spin unit.
The announcement was delayed on Tuesday due to inclement weather in Mumbai, with flights carrying BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and a few selectors being diverted. The selection meeting began after their eventual arrival.
India’s Squad for Asia Cup 2025:
Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana.
The Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled from September 9 to 28, with India opening their campaign against UAE in Dubai on September 10. The defending champions will then take on arch-rivals Pakistan at the same venue on September 14, before facing Oman in their final Group A clash in Abu Dhabi on September 18.
India’s Asia Cup 2025 Schedule:
September 10: vs UAE, Dubai
September 14: vs Pakistan, Dubai
September 19: vs Oman, Abu Dhabi