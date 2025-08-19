Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

In this image released by @DrSJaishankar via X on August 18, 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is seen with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting, in New Delhi. (@DrSJaishankar on X via PTI Photo)

