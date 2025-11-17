Bengal Governor To Lead Search of Raj Bhavan After Allegations Of Arms Stockpiling

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose is set to personally oversee a security sweep of the Raj Bhavan on Monday.
The move comes after TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee on Saturday accused the Governor of “sheltering BJP criminals” within the Raj Bhavan and “arming them with bombs and guns”.
Banerjee’s accusations surfaced only hours after Bose defended the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, describing it as crucial to “clean up the election process”.
According to the official, "The entire Raj Bhavan will be searched by a joint team of the Kolkata Police and central forces deputed here on Monday to find out whether there are arms and ammunition stacked inside. The Governor will be leading the search operation."
According to the official, “The entire Raj Bhavan will be searched by a joint team of the Kolkata Police and central forces deputed here on Monday to find out whether there are arms and ammunition stacked inside. The Governor will be leading the search operation.”
Representatives from civil society, along with journalists, will be permitted to accompany Bose during the search, he added.
On Sunday, Bose said he had sought legal advice regarding the claims made by the TMC MP. Banerjee, in turn, asserted that he was prepared to face the matter in court and would not be intimidated.
