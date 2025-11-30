TN CM Stalin Calls Raj Bhavan-to-Lok Bhavan Rename ‘Eyewash’

Slamming the Centre’s nationwide rebranding of governors’ residences as Lok Bhavan, MK Stalin asks if a mere name change will mask disrespect for elected assemblies, as Bengal and Assam swiftly implement the directive amid ongoing federal turf war with Governor RN Ravi.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
New Tamil Nadu education policy
MK Stalin Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Stalin slams Raj Bhavan in Lok Bhavan rename as superficial “eyewash” without respect for elected assemblies.

  • MHA directive, recommended by panel chaired by TN Governor RN Ravi, implemented instantly in Bengal and Assam.

  • Latest flashpoint in DMK vs Ravi federal conflict, TMC calls it political gimmick ahead of 2026 elections.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday dismissed the Union Home Ministry’s decision to rename all Raj Bhavans across India as Lok Bhavan, terming it “eyewash” unless accompanied by a genuine change in attitude toward state legislatures and elected governments.

In a sharp Tamil post on X, Stalin wrote: “The real Lok Bhavan is the Legislative Assembly elected by the people, not the Governor’s house. Will those who never respected the people’s forum now pretend to embrace the people just by changing the name?”

The MHA notification, issued after a committee headed by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi recommended shedding “colonial” nomenclature, has already been implemented in West Bengal (November 29) and Assam, where Raj Bhavans have been officially redesignated Lok Bhavan, with new nameplates, letterheads, and websites updated overnight.

Stalin’s remarks come against the backdrop of a prolonged standoff with Governor Ravi over delayed assent to bills, withholding of university appointments, and repeated public clashes on federal principles.

Trinamool Congress in Bengal echoed the sentiment, alleging the rename was pushed without consulting the state government and appeared timed for electoral optics ahead of 2026 polls.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Kuldeep Yadav Takes Four Wickets; Corbin Bosch Keeps Proteas Hopes Alive

  2. Karnali Yaks Vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Highlights, NPL 2025: KAG Beat KAY By 5 Wickets In Kirtipur

  3. For The Sake Of Test Cricket: Kevin Pietersen's Plea As Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Dominate South Africa In 1st ODI

  4. IND Vs SA: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Break Sachin Tendulkar And Rahul Dravid’s Record – Check Details

  5. IND Vs SA 1st ODI: Dewald Brevis Pulls Off A Stunner To Dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad In Ranchi - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Courtroom to Politics: The Rising Anti-Intellectualism In India

  2. Dravida: One Hundred Years Of Solitude

  3. Chennai Weather Update: City Braces for Heavy Rain as Cyclone Ditwah Nears Tamil Nadu Coast

  4. Eight Q&As, One Narrative: The Curious Timing Of The Hasina Media Blitz In India

  5. Teaching While The World Burns Down

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Hong Kong Fire Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 128 As Search For Missing Continues

  2. India Sends 21 Tonnes of Relief, 80 NDRF Personnel To Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. Pak Army Accuses Afghan Taliban Of Facilitating Terrorist Infiltration Across Border

  5. Peru Declares State of Emergency as Migrants Flee Chile Ahead Of Kast Run-Off

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution