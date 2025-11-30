TN CM Stalin Calls Raj Bhavan-to-Lok Bhavan Rename ‘Eyewash’

Stalin slams Raj Bhavan in Lok Bhavan rename as superficial “eyewash” without respect for elected assemblies.
MHA directive, recommended by panel chaired by TN Governor RN Ravi, implemented instantly in Bengal and Assam.
Latest flashpoint in DMK vs Ravi federal conflict, TMC calls it political gimmick ahead of 2026 elections.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday dismissed the Union Home Ministry’s decision to rename all Raj Bhavans across India as Lok Bhavan, terming it “eyewash” unless accompanied by a genuine change in attitude toward state legislatures and elected governments.
In a sharp Tamil post on X, Stalin wrote: “The real Lok Bhavan is the Legislative Assembly elected by the people, not the Governor’s house. Will those who never respected the people’s forum now pretend to embrace the people just by changing the name?”
The MHA notification, issued after a committee headed by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi recommended shedding “colonial” nomenclature, has already been implemented in West Bengal (November 29) and Assam, where Raj Bhavans have been officially redesignated Lok Bhavan, with new nameplates, letterheads, and websites updated overnight.
Stalin’s remarks come against the backdrop of a prolonged standoff with Governor Ravi over delayed assent to bills, withholding of university appointments, and repeated public clashes on federal principles.
Trinamool Congress in Bengal echoed the sentiment, alleging the rename was pushed without consulting the state government and appeared timed for electoral optics ahead of 2026 polls.