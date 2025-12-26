Baroda Vs Bengal, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Krunal Pandya Shines As BRD Beat BEN By Four Wickets

Baroda beat Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after Raj Limbani’s five-for and a composed chase led by Krunal Pandya sealed a convincing victory

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Baroda Vs Bengal, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Krunal Pandya Shines As BRD Beat BEN
Baroda Vs Bengal, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Krunal Pandya Shines As BRD Beat BEN Photo: FILE
  • Raj Limbani claimed a five-wicket haul to bowl Bengal out for 205

  • Krunal Pandya guided Baroda’s chase with a calm, match-winning knock

  • Baroda sealed a comfortable win to stay strong in the group stage

In a compelling Group B encounter at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, Baroda pulled off a strong chase to beat Bengal by four wickets, finishing on 209/6 while chasing 206 set by Bengal after they were all out for 205 in 38.3 overs.

Baroda captain Krunal Pandya made a major impact with both bat and ball, taking key wickets and then anchoring the chase with a solid 57-run innings under pressure. Bengal’s innings saw contributions from several batters, but none could capitalize consistently to build substantial partnerships.

The Baroda bowling attack was led by a brilliant performance from Raj Limbani, who claimed a magnificent five-wicket haul to stifle the Bengal lineup and restrict them to a defendable total.

Regular breakthroughs kept Bengal from settling, and Baroda’s disciplined fielding complemented the bowling effort throughout.

In the run chase, opener Shashwat Rawat set the tone with a fluent 61, and key contributions from Priyanshu Moliya and Pandya himself ensured Baroda never lost control. Despite a brief hiccup in the middle overs, Baroda steadied and struck at the right moments to seal the victory with more than a dozen overs to spare. The win keeps Baroda’s campaign on track in the elite group stages of the competition.

Baroda won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Bengal (Playing XI): Abishek Porel(w), Abhimanyu Easwaran(c), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Sumanta Gupta, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karan Lal, Aamir Gani, Akash Deep, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar

Baroda (Playing XI): Shashwat Rawat, Priyanshu Moliya, Mitesh Patel(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki, Bhanu Pania, Atit Sheth, Rasikh Dar Salam, Raj Limbani, Aryan Chavda

When and where will the Baroda vs Bengal, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B match be played?

The Baroda vs Bengal, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B match will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium C in Rajkot on Friday, December 26, 2025 at 9am IST.

Where will the Baroda vs Bengal, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B match be telecast and live streamed?

The Baroda vs Bengal, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B match will not be telecast or live streamed on any platform in India. Only two matches will be telecast and live streamed in round 2 of VHT: Jharkhand vs Rajasthan and Assam vs J&K.

Baroda Vs Bengal, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Squads

Bengal: Abishek Porel (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Sumanta Gupta, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karan Lal, Akash Deep, Aamir Gani, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Sayan Ghosh, Ravi Kumar, Ankit Mishra, Vishal Sunil Bhati, Chandrahas Dash, Sumit Nag

Baroda: Amit Pasi (wk), Shashwat Rawat, Priyanshu Moliya, Krunal Pandya (c), Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki, Bhanu Pania, Atit Sheth, Rasikh Dar Salam, Raj Limbani, Aryan Chavda, Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma, Mitesh Patel, Ninad Ashvinkumar Rathva, Mahesh Pithiya, Nitya Pandya, Lakshit Toksiya, Karan Umatt

