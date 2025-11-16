West Bengal CEO Orders Completion Of SIR Form Collection By November-End

Booth Level Officers on field to distribute enumeration forms to voters as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of election rolls begins in West Bengal, at Balurghat in Dakshin Dinajpur district, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Photo: PTI

