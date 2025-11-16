West Bengal CEO Orders Completion Of SIR Form Collection By November-End

WB CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal has set a November-end deadline for collecting SIR forms.
Over 7.55 crore forms have been distributed, but officials were questioned on incomplete coverage.
Districts were told to prevent misconduct, and BLO safety concerns were flagged for action.
West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal has instructed all districts to finish collecting filled-in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration forms by the end of November, tightening monitoring of the ongoing revision drive.
The directive was issued during a video conference with district authorities on Saturday, according to PTI. An official present said, “The instruction to collect the enumeration forms by November-end came from the CEO. He has asked district officials to strictly follow the instruction.”
As of 6 pm on Saturday, more than 7.55 crore enumeration forms — around 98.5 per cent — had been distributed across the state, the official added. During the meeting, Agarwal questioned why full distribution had still not been achieved.
“District officials have been told that no lapse or excuse will be tolerated. They have been instructed to resolve any local issues immediately,” he told PTI.
The CEO noted that the Election Commission has stated that “the collection of forms must be carried out smoothly and peacefully, without any misconduct.” He added that strict action would be taken against anyone misbehaving with voters during the process.
Earlier in the day, a joint platform of BLOs submitted a written complaint to the CEO about their safety. Following the complaint, PTI reported that Agarwal directed district election officers to address the matter and ensure a prompt resolution.
(With inputs from PTI)