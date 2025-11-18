Bangladesh A Vs Afghanistan A, Asia Cup Rising Stars: BAN-A Thrash AFG-A By Eight Wickets

Bangladesh A won toss, elect to bowl first against Afghanistan A
Ripon Mandal (3/10), Rakibul Hasan (3/7) wreak havoc
BAN-A notch up second straight win to go top of Group A
Bangladesh A comprehensively defeated Afghanistan A by eight wickets in match 8 of the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 in Doha on Monday (November 17). The Akbar Ali-led side thus notched up its second straight win to go top of Group A.
BAN-A first bowled out the Afghans for just 78 runs in 18.4 overs, with Ripon Mandal (3/10) and Rakibul Hasan (3/7) wreaking havoc. They then chased down the target in 13.3 overs, overcoming the early loss of openers Habibur Rahman and Jishan Alam.
Bangladesh A Vs Afghanistan A, Asia Cup Rising Stars: Toss Update
Bangladesh A won the toss and elected to field first against Afghanistan A.
Bangladesh A Vs Afghanistan A, Asia Cup Rising Stars: Playing XIs
Bangladesh A: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Akbar Ali (c), Yasir Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain
Afghanistan A: Imran Mir, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli (c), Farmanullah Safi, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Noor ul Rahman (wk), Nangeyalia Kharote, Qais Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Bilal Sami, AM Ghazanfar
BAN-A defeated Hong Kong, while AFG-A got the better of Sri Lanka A in their respective opening games. Sri Lanka A beat Hong Kong in the prior fixture from this group, earlier in the day.
Bangladesh A Vs Afghanistan A, Asia Cup Rising Stars: Squads
Bangladesh A: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Akbar Ali (c), Yasir Ali, Rakibul Hasan, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Shadhin Islam, Tofael Ahmed, Ariful Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury
Afghanistan A: Imran Mir, Zubaid Akbari, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli (c), Farmanullah Safi, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Nangeyalia Kharote, Qais Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Noor ul Rahman, Rahmanullah