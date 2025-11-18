Bangladesh A Vs Afghanistan A, Asia Cup Rising Stars: BAN-A Thrash AFG-A By Eight Wickets

Here is all you need to know about the eighth match of ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 between Bangladesh A and Afghanistan A: match report, toss update, playing XIs, squads and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh A Vs Afghanistan A match report asia cup rising stars 2025 toss update playing xis
Bangladesh A players celebrate an Afghanistan A wicket during their Asia Cup Rising Stars match in Doha. Photo: Asian Cricket Council
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh A won toss, elect to bowl first against Afghanistan A

  • Ripon Mandal (3/10), Rakibul Hasan (3/7) wreak havoc

  • BAN-A notch up second straight win to go top of Group A

Bangladesh A comprehensively defeated Afghanistan A by eight wickets in match 8 of the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 in Doha on Monday (November 17). The Akbar Ali-led side thus notched up its second straight win to go top of Group A.

BAN-A first bowled out the Afghans for just 78 runs in 18.4 overs, with Ripon Mandal (3/10) and Rakibul Hasan (3/7) wreaking havoc. They then chased down the target in 13.3 overs, overcoming the early loss of openers Habibur Rahman and Jishan Alam.

Bangladesh A Vs Afghanistan A, Asia Cup Rising Stars: Toss Update

Bangladesh A won the toss and elected to field first against Afghanistan A.

Bangladesh A Vs Afghanistan A, Asia Cup Rising Stars: Playing XIs

Bangladesh A: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Akbar Ali (c), Yasir Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain

Afghanistan A: Imran Mir, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli (c), Farmanullah Safi, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Noor ul Rahman (wk), Nangeyalia Kharote, Qais Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Bilal Sami, AM Ghazanfar

BAN-A defeated Hong Kong, while AFG-A got the better of Sri Lanka A in their respective opening games. Sri Lanka A beat Hong Kong in the prior fixture from this group, earlier in the day.

Related Content
Related Content

Asia Cup Rising Stars: Live Streaming Details

Where will the Asia Cup Rising Stars match be telecast and live streamed?

The Asia Cup Rising Stars will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Bangladesh A Vs Afghanistan A, Asia Cup Rising Stars: Squads

Bangladesh A: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Akbar Ali (c), Yasir Ali, Rakibul Hasan, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Shadhin Islam, Tofael Ahmed, Ariful Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

Afghanistan A: Imran Mir, Zubaid Akbari, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli (c), Farmanullah Safi, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Nangeyalia Kharote, Qais Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Noor ul Rahman, Rahmanullah

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 4: Domestic Action Underway

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 1: IRE Chase Level Ground Against BAN

  3. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Rain Cuts NZ Vs WI Clash To 34-Overs Scrap

  4. India A Vs Oman, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars: Harsh Dubey's Half-Century Helps IND A Seal Semi-Final Spot

  5. Chitwan Rhinos Vs Karnali Yaks, Nepal Premier League 2025: Ravi Bopara's Heroics Helps CHR Chase Down 167

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  3. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner To Meet Again In Title Showdown

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Himachal Pradesh: Flood-hit families continue to struggle for shelter, livelihood, and basic relief

  2. Mumbai’s Lifeline Stalls: How A CNG Breakdown Brought The City’s Auto-Rickshaws To A Halt

  3. CPI(M) Launches 1,000-km 'Bangla Bachao Yatra' To Counter TMC And BJP Ahead Of 2026 Polls

  4. Day In Pics: November 18, 2025

  5. Tejashwi To Hold Meeting With RJD MLAs To Discuss Future Course Of Action After Poll Drubbing

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 25 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  2. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  3. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  4. UN Security Council Backs Trump’s Gaza Plan, Approves International Stabilisation Force

  5. India to Gain from US Tariff Rollback on Select Farm Goods: Commerce Ministry

World News

  1. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  2. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

  3. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  4. Pakistan, Jordan Vow Deeper Defence Cooperation As King Abdullah II Begins Landmark Visit

  5. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

Latest Stories

  1. 46 Independent Filmmakers Demand Fair Screenings For Indie Films After Limited Release Of Kanu Behl’s Agra

  2. ED Raids Al Falah University In Probe Linked To Red Fort Blast Case

  3. Bison OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Mari Selvaraj's Dhruv Vikram Starrer Sports Drama

  4. Live-Action Moana Teaser: Catherine Laga'aia Plays The Titular Role While Dwayne Johnson Reprises His Role As Maui

  5. Former Indian Envoys Warn Hasina Death Verdict Deepens Bangladesh’s 'Very Polarised' Climate

  6. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

  7. November 18, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  8. ‘There Was Less Cohesiveness In The Alliance’: Shakeel Ahmad On Congress Defeat In Bihar