Bangladesh A Vs Afghanistan A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars: BAN-A Meet AFG-A In Group A Table-Topping Clash

Bangladesh A Vs Afghanistan A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars: AFG-A beat Sri Lanka A in their opening game.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the eighth match of the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, to be played between Afghanistan A and Bangladesh A at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Monday (November 17). Both Group A teams emerged victors in their opening games and would look to keep the winning momentum going in the quest for semi-final spots. Sri Lanka A beat Hong Kong in the other prior fixture from this group, earlier today. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the BAN-A vs AFG-A match.

LIVE UPDATES

17 Nov 2025, 07:19:47 pm IST Bangladesh A Vs Afghanistan A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars: Match 8 Details Match- Venue- West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha Date- November 17, 2025 Time- 8 PM (IST) 5:30 PM (Local)