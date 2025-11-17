Bangladesh A Vs Afghanistan A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars: BAN-A Meet AFG-A In Group A Table-Topping Clash

Bangladesh A Vs Afghanistan A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars: BAN-A beat Hong Kong, while AFG-A got the better of Sri Lanka A in their opening games. Follow the live cricket score and updates from match 8

Updated on:
Bangladesh A Vs Afghanistan A Live Score ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match 8 Updates Highlights
Bangladesh A Vs Afghanistan A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars: AFG-A beat Sri Lanka A in their opening game. Photo: X/Afghanistan Cricket Board
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the eighth match of the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, to be played between Afghanistan A and Bangladesh A at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Monday (November 17). Both Group A teams emerged victors in their opening games and would look to keep the winning momentum going in the quest for semi-final spots. Sri Lanka A beat Hong Kong in the other prior fixture from this group, earlier today. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the BAN-A vs AFG-A match.
Bangladesh A Vs Afghanistan A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars: Match 8 Details

Venue- West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Date- November 17, 2025

Time- 8 PM (IST) 5:30 PM (Local)

Bangladesh A Vs Afghanistan A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars: Good Evening!

Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us this Monday for some more Asian cricket action. Bangladesh A are set to lock horns with Afghanistan A and the winner will go top of Group A. Stay with us for the build-up, toss, playing XIs and live updates.

