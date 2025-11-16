Interpol Clears Moonis Elahi, Imran Khan's Aide, Rejects Pakistan’s Extradition Request As Cases Deemed Political

The Elahi family continues to face state pressure, with members placed on a no-fly list and Parvez Elahi previously jailed following the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly at Imran Khan’s request.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan | Photo: PTI
  Interpol has confirmed that Moonis Elahi is "not subject to an Interpol notice or diffusion", rejecting Pakistan's request after the FIA failed to provide evidence for charges including murder and money laundering.

  Officials say Interpol viewed most cases against the PTI leader as "political in nature", while Moonis' counsel stated that the organisation cleared him of "baseless charges" filed by the PML-N government.

The Interpol has closed the case linked to Pakistan’s request for an arrest warrant against Moonis Elahi, a close aide of jailed former premier Imran Khan, officials said.

The Pakistan government had sought Interpol’s assistance to apprehend the former federal minister, who relocated to Spain nearly three years ago following a major crackdown on Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

According to a statement issued by Interpol, “The General Secretariat of International Criminal Police Organisation – Interpol – hereby certifies that as of today Mr Moonis Elahi is not subject to an Interpol notice or diffusion.”

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had booked Moonis in several "fake" FIRs — including charges of murder, money laundering, corruption and misuse of authority — to support its bid to secure his extradition.

Interior Minister and Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi had been actively pushing the plea with Interpol, as Moonis had frequently criticised him over the state of Pakistan cricket and the crackdown on PTI supporters.

Moonis, son of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, had also voiced strong criticism of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, accusing her of denying basic prisoner rights to PTI supremo Khan in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

An official told PTI that "The Interpol rejected Pakistan's case against Moonis as the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) failed to furnish evidence related to murder, money laundering and other cases against him."

He added that Interpol did not accept Pakistan’s position because many of the cases were of a "political nature".

Moonis' counsel Amir Rawn said, "Interpol cleared Moonis of all baseless charges framed by the PML-N government after a thorough fact-finding probe," adding that the Elahi family had been targeted for remaining loyal to Khan.

The Elahi family, a major political force in Punjab, has faced some of the toughest measures by the state in what they allege is an attempt to stifle their influence and suppress their support for the former PTI chief.

Parvez Elahi had dissolved the Punjab Assembly at Khan’s request to force early general elections in 2023. After the dissolution, Mohsin Naqvi became caretaker chief minister and oversaw Elahi’s arrest in multiple cases. Elahi was released on bail last year after more than a year in jail.

Meanwhile, the government has placed all members of the Moonis and Parvez Elahi family on the no-fly list.

