Three Arrested For Offering Money To Women For Conversion To Christianity In UP

According to authorities, the arrests were made in Khindoda village following a complaint filed by Vinod, a local resident and Bajrang Dal office-bearer in Baghpat district.

Three individuals were arrested on Sunday for allegedly attempting to lure women from economically disadvantaged families into converting to Christianity by promising them Rs 1 lakh each, police said on Monday.

According to authorities, the arrests were made in Khindoda village following a complaint filed by Vinod, a local resident and Bajrang Dal office-bearer in Baghpat district. Vinod alleged that during a meeting at a villager’s house, women from poor families were being encouraged to adopt Christianity in exchange for cash.

He stated that villagers had recorded a video of the gathering and shared it with him. In the footage, a young man could be seen explaining Christianity to the women and persuading them to convert.

After receiving the information, Bajrang Dal members reached the site and staged a protest. The three accused, Pooja and Rohit from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, and Jyoti from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, attempted to flee, prompting police intervention, Vinod said.

Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai confirmed that a team was dispatched to the village after receiving reports of the alleged conversions. "A case has been registered against the three accused. The investigation is ongoing, and further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge," he stated.

Circle Officer Anshu Jain added that the accused have been taken into custody.

The case has been filed at Singhawali Ahir police station under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, police officials said.

With PTI inputs

