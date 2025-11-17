DR Congo Shock Nigeria On Penalties To Reach Inter‑Confederation Playoff
DR Congo defeated Nigeria 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in extra time in the African World Cup playoff final. Frank Onyeka put Nigeria ahead in the 3rd minute, but Meschack Elia equalised in the 32nd. In the tense shootout, DR Congo’s captain Chancel Mbemba scored the decisive penalty, while goalkeeper Timothy Fayulu made two crucial saves to secure victory. The result ended Nigeria’s World Cup hopes and sent DR Congo through to the inter-confederation playoff in March, keeping their 2026 World Cup dream alive.
