DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

Meto’s ex-boyfriend Tandin (Jimmy Wangyal Tshering) is a musician who sings at a bar, and is taken aback seeing Nima for the first time. People keep insisting Nima is Meto putting on a performance, but Tandin is the only one who actually pays attention enough to discern between them. The film keeps circling this doubt, letting us question how quickly we decide a woman is lying just because she doesn’t fit our idea of who she should be. And then another thought slips in: even if Nima were Meto, would it be terrible? A striking exchange between Tandin and Nima lingers, where he asks if she is distancing herself from Meto simply because Meto has crossed lines she herself never imagined. The questions it raises about dignity, sexuality and the quiet arrogance of assuming moral superiority expose how easily people strip others of their humaneness.