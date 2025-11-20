DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

The youth are taught to read the micro-aggressions in the boss, colleague or senior’s voices and understand that some people are already “guilty“ before they attempt anything. When magnified in the face of global crisis and financial adversity, untouchability finds a convenient excuse in a pandemic, on top of the inherent casteism. Chandan (Vishal Jethwa) avoids saying his full name, Chandan Kumar Valmiki, because he knows it immediately reveals his Scheduled Caste identity and shapes how Savarna people see him. Being the only one in his family with a modern education, he is always alert to being singled out for his caste, always trying to outrun it, yet confronted by it everywhere. Even after clearing exams and doing everything asked of him, the opportunities ahead still feel like promises never fully meant for him. Across all these sequences, caste appears as something embedded: in who is convenient to discard, to be humiliated, who is policed, who is mocked, who is silently legitimised, and who is quietly protected.