Whispers Of A Rebellion: Mutations Of The Popular Film In Dhadak 2, Jolly LLB 3 And Homebound

The film does not have the explosion of anger in Dhadak 2, or even an old school frontal address to the audiences like in Jolly LLB 3. In borrowing from neorealist tradition, Homebound instead chooses to piece together sequences that pierce through our bones, where the cinematography, performances and the score combine forces to create spectacles of emotion. For example, consider this sequence where Shoiab and Chandan, on their way back to their village on foot, stop in a village to ask for water. The villagers, in fear that they are bringing the disease to them, start to throw stones. As they are retreating, an old woman comes out with a jug of water in her hand, offering them a much needed sip. As she goes back, a close up of the old woman’s feet reveal to us that this lady has the same cracks as those of Chandan’s mother. For Chandan, this woman appears as his mother’s spirit, and for the audience, a representative of women’s labour in the fields—unspoken and unaccounted. It is moments like these that make you glance at the people sitting next to you in the theatre, as you follow sounds of a little gasp here and a quiet sob there. Homebound is peppered with such moments. By the end, the audience is unwittingly part of a social contract, the object of which is quiet reflection and its language—silence.