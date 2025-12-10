Ashok Kumar Death Anniversary | The Man Who Revolutionised Hindi Cinema

Kumar took his final curtain call 24 years ago, on December 10, 2001, 10 years short of a century run. The reason I’m celebrating his six-decade career with the bad turns he made good, instead of eulogising his on-screen virtues, is because I believe that is what he would have wanted. He shared his home with kennels full of dogs who greeted me with a wild cacophony. There must have been at least 20 of them, from huge Great Danes and fierce Alsatians to snappy Boxers and even a Sher Pei. Years later, when I was discussing him for a chapter in my book, Matinee Men: A Journey Through Bollywood (2020), his daughter, Bharti, revealed that her father, with puckish humour, had given them names like Stalin, Brutus, Chiang Kai-Shek and Hitler. Only one pet was simply called “Kukur”. When Moushumi Chatterjee protested, saying the Bengali translation of dog was hardly a name for a dog, Dadamoni retorted that he couldn’t be bothered with finding another dictator to name it after. “So, ‘Kukur’ it is,” he had shrugged nonchalantly, as everyone around him chortled.