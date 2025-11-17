DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

On the other hand, his best friend Yuta comes from an upper class family. He’s protected from whatever’s happening around him and can therefore dream of chasing music as a career. For Kou, the urgency of survival leaves little room for dreams. When we’re very young, these differences are veiled by innocence and naivety. But as we start to grow older, these cracks begin to get bigger and bigger until they stand before us like a living, breathing thing. Realising that your life isn’t quite like your friends’ is a ‘canon event’ in all of our lives. It turns your perspective upside down. Kou goes through this change over the course of the film and begins to look at Yuta with contempt. He is shocked at how indifferent his friend can be towards things that directly affect all of them. He even begins to wonder that if they both had been complete strangers and met now, would they even be friends. This pushes both of them way further from each other.