How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty

He also omits the stigmas that sting a toilet cleaner. One scene, though, touches upon this: Hirayama finds a lost child at work and helps reunite him with his mother. But instead of showing gratitude, she wipes the child’s hand, as if he’s become ‘polluted’ by Hirayama’s touch. It hints at the shame and social bias associated with such professions but, besides this small bit, the film remains indifferent to it. Hirayama, ever kind and composed, accepts the insult and moves on, and the movie never reflects on the incident. Is Hirayama used to such insults? We don’t know. Moreover, it felt like the movie doesn’t want to know, as it could ‘sully’ the bubble of the portrayal of a toilet cleaner.