Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out

If the flat characters are one problem, then the lack of humour—or anything else producing tonal variation—is another. Jigra unfolds in a monotonous register, failing to spring surprise or bite. A masala fare like this, centred on an omnipotent hero, will hardly have a surprising end (which isn’t a deal-breaker), but its means should be. It’s not as if the movie doesn’t try—Ankur’s friends plan their own jailbreak, Satya and Muthu erupt into fistfights—but none of them land with any memorable power. The biggest misfire, though, has to be a lack of poignancy and complexity in Satya and Ankur’s bond, especially for siblings with shared traumas. Has their past transformed them as individuals? Has it changed their love? Has it sharpened her feelings of revenge? These questions never find specific and satisfying answers—except for Satya becoming his generic protector. In fact, Jigra imposes pathos through the background score and songs, only to end up looking more contrived and desperate.