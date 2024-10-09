CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries

While Joe rails and rants about the wide-sweep nexus of technology and power magnates, and how they drill toxic dependency into every fibre of our lives, the film becomes jaded and formulaic in its enquiry. Samat tries to dredge out all the earnest anguish from the situation but he is tasked with making the stuff of basic intelligence sound like ground-breaking revelations. This expository dump of a scene single-handedly crashes the film. The scene pitches itself at a rousing, super-disturbing level but the obviousness of the rant undoes its desired emotional effect. Nella has been in the social media game, cultivating her credentials and climbing the food chain for five years already when the film opens. Yet the film paints her as an airhead with no shades. She’s savvy in cracking the loop of verification and recovery emails but oblivious to everything else. However, Panday keeps you rapt for as long as she can, balancing the absolutely unsuspecting, Gen-Z fluff alongside refreshingly understated moments of panic and realisation.