Tennis

Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

Italian pair Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori successfully defended their US Open mixed doubles title by defeating the third-seeded duo of Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud 6-3, 5-7, 10-6 in a thrilling final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on 21 August. Errani and Vavassori, the only recognised doubles team in the draw, used their on-field chemistry and net dominance to outplay their higher-ranked opponents. In front of a packed crowd, Errani and Vavassori overcame a second-set pressure from Swiatek and Ruud and sealed the win just past midnight to claim the USD 1 million prize.