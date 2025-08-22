Football

Palmeiras Vs Universitario, Copa Libertadores 2025: First-Leg Lead Seals Quarter-Final Spot For Verdao

Palmeiras confirmed their place in the Copa Libertadores 2025 quarter-finals despite managing a goalless draw in the second leg of the Round of 16 fixture against Universitario de Deportes at Allianz Parque. The result confirmed a 4-0 win for the Brazilian giants after their dominant win in the first leg at Lima. Despite the heavy deficit, Universitario played the away leg with intent. Fernando Concha put the ball into the back of the net in the 10th minute, but a lengthy VAR review chalked it off for offside. Meanwhile, the Verdao regrouped to defend well and sealed a positive result to progress to the next stage.

Copa Libertadores 2025 Soccer Peru's Universitario de Deportes Vs Brazil's Palmeiras_1
Copa Libertadores 2025: Palmeiras Vs Universitario | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Players of Peru's Universitario de Deportes leave the field after losing to Brazil's Palmeiras at the end of a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo.

2/10
Copa Libertadores 2025 Soccer Perus Universitario de Deportes Vs Brazils Palmeiras_Anibal Moreno
Copa Libertadores 2025: Palmeiras Vs Universitario | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Anibal Moreno of Brazil's Palmeiras, front, and Jesus Castillo of Peru's Universitario de Deportes fight for the ball during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo.

3/10
Copa Libertadores 2025 Soccer Perus Universitario de Deportes Vs Brazils Palmeiras_Anibal Moreno
Copa Libertadores 2025: Palmeiras Vs Universitario | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Anibal Moreno of Brazil's Palmeiras, left, is challenged by Horacio Calcaterra of Peru's Universitario de Deportes during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo.

4/10
Copa Libertadores 2025 Soccer Perus Universitario de Deportes Vs Brazils Palmeiras_Piero Maza
Copa Libertadores 2025: Palmeiras Vs Universitario | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Referee Piero Maza shows the yellow card to Jose Carabali of Peru's Universitario de Deportes during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match against Brazil's Palmeiras at Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo.

5/10
Copa Libertadores 2025 Soccer Perus Universitario de Deportes Vs Brazils Palmeiras_Jairo Velez
Copa Libertadores 2025: Palmeiras Vs Universitario | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Jairo Velez of Peru's Universitario de Deportes, left, and Emiliano Martinez of Brazil's Palmeiras battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo.

6/10
Copa Libertadores 2025 Soccer Perus Universitario de Deportes Vs Brazils Palmeiras_4
Copa Libertadores 2025: Palmeiras Vs Universitario | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Fans of Brazil's Palmeiras cheer during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match against Peru's Universitario de Deportes at Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo.

7/10
Copa Libertadores 2025 Soccer Perus Universitario de Deportes Vs Brazils Palmeiras_Micael
Copa Libertadores 2025: Palmeiras Vs Universitario | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Micael of Brazil's Palmeiras, left, and Diego Churin of Peru's Universitario de Deportes battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo.

8/10
Copa Libertadores 2025 Soccer Perus Universitario de Deportes Vs Brazils Palmeiras_Gustavo Gomez
Copa Libertadores 2025: Palmeiras Vs Universitario | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Gustavo Gomez of Brazil's Palmeiras, center, and Jairo Velez of Peru's Universitario de Deportes, left, battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo.

9/10
Copa Libertadores 2025 Soccer Perus Universitario de Deportes Vs Brazils Palmeiras_5
Copa Libertadores 2025: Palmeiras Vs Universitario | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Players of Peru's Universitario de Deportes pose for a group photo prior to a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match against Brazil's Palmeiras at Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo.

10/10
Copa Libertadores 2025 Soccer Perus Universitario de Deportes Vs Brazils Palmeiras_6
Copa Libertadores 2025: Palmeiras Vs Universitario | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Players of Brazil's Palmeiras pose for a group photo prior to a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match against Peru's Universitario de Deportes at Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo.

