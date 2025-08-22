Football

Palmeiras Vs Universitario, Copa Libertadores 2025: First-Leg Lead Seals Quarter-Final Spot For Verdao

Palmeiras confirmed their place in the Copa Libertadores 2025 quarter-finals despite managing a goalless draw in the second leg of the Round of 16 fixture against Universitario de Deportes at Allianz Parque. The result confirmed a 4-0 win for the Brazilian giants after their dominant win in the first leg at Lima. Despite the heavy deficit, Universitario played the away leg with intent. Fernando Concha put the ball into the back of the net in the 10th minute, but a lengthy VAR review chalked it off for offside. Meanwhile, the Verdao regrouped to defend well and sealed a positive result to progress to the next stage.