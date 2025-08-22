Palmeiras Vs Universitario, Copa Libertadores 2025: First-Leg Lead Seals Quarter-Final Spot For Verdao

Players of Peru's Universitario de Deportes leave the field after losing to Brazil's Palmeiras at the end of a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo.
Anibal Moreno of Brazil's Palmeiras, front, and Jesus Castillo of Peru's Universitario de Deportes fight for the ball during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo.
Anibal Moreno of Brazil's Palmeiras, left, is challenged by Horacio Calcaterra of Peru's Universitario de Deportes during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo.
Referee Piero Maza shows the yellow card to Jose Carabali of Peru's Universitario de Deportes during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match against Brazil's Palmeiras at Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo.
Jairo Velez of Peru's Universitario de Deportes, left, and Emiliano Martinez of Brazil's Palmeiras battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo.
Fans of Brazil's Palmeiras cheer during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match against Peru's Universitario de Deportes at Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo.
Micael of Brazil's Palmeiras, left, and Diego Churin of Peru's Universitario de Deportes battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo.
Gustavo Gomez of Brazil's Palmeiras, center, and Jairo Velez of Peru's Universitario de Deportes, left, battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo.
Players of Peru's Universitario de Deportes pose for a group photo prior to a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match against Brazil's Palmeiras at Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo.
Players of Brazil's Palmeiras pose for a group photo prior to a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match against Peru's Universitario de Deportes at Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo.