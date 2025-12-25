Yash Dayal’s Bail Rejected By Jaipur POCSO Court In Alleged Rape Case Involving Minor - Report

Cricketer Yash Dayal's anticipatory bail plea in a sexual assault case rejected by Jaipur POCSO court
Minor accused him of luring her and sexually assaulting her over two-and-a-half years
Defence denied allegations, citing public meetings and alleged extortion; court still refused bail
Things have gone from bad to worse for cricketer Yash Dayal as a Jaipur court rejected his plea for anticipatory bail in a case involving the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl.
Judge Alka Bansal of Jaipur Metropolitan Court (POCSO Court‑3) observed that the evidence so far does not indicate any false implication and that the ongoing investigation points toward his potential involvement.
According to reports, the complaint was registered at Sanganer Sadar police station, where the minor accused Dayal of coaxing her with promises of supporting her cricket career, emotionally pressuring her, and sexually assaulting her repeatedly over a period of around two-and-a-half years.
The alleged abuse reportedly took place at hotels in Jaipur and Kanpur. Authorities are treating chat messages, photos, videos, call records, and hotel booking details recovered from the girl’s phone as crucial evidence under the POCSO Act.
Dayal’s defence lawyer, Kunal Jaiman, has strongly denied the allegations, stating that his client only met the girl in public and never in private. The lawyer claimed the complainant misrepresented her age and accepted money from Dayal under the pretext of financial need, later seeking more.
He also suggested that a separate case in Ghaziabad is part of a larger alleged extortion scheme against the cricketer. Despite these arguments, the court declined to extend anticipatory bail protection to Dayal.