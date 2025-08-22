Man Held For Jumping Into The Parliament Premises, Raising Security Concerns

1: A man was apprehended from breaking into the Parliament premises after climbing a tree.
2: He is being questioned by Intelligence Bureau and Delhi Police's Special Cell.
A man was apprehended after he scaled the walls and jumped into the Parliament on Friday.
Sources told PTI that the incident took place around 6.30 AM when the unidentified man entered the Parliament premises after climbing a tree.
"He has since been handed over to Delhi Police for further interrogation. IB and Special Cell officers are questioning him to determine his motive," PTI reported.
Similar incident happened in December 13, 2023, when two men climbed into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery and released yellow-coloured smoke canisters, while two others carried out a similar act outside.
That incident happened on the 2001 anniversary of terrorist attack on Parliament, raising serious security questions.