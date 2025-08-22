SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

The bench had also mandated that the details contain justifications for their exclusion from the current SIR exercise, noting that the EC should put an end to the "narrative being built" against it. "Transparency will create voter confidence." Bihar's voters' list change, the first since 2003, has caused a major political uproar. According to the SIR's conclusions, there are now 7.24 crore registered voters in Bihar instead of the 7.9 crore that existed before the operation.