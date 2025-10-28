Congress Questions Election Commission’s Credibility Over Voter Roll Revision in 12 States

The Congress questioned the Election Commission's decision to hold Special Intensive Revision of electoral records in 12 states on Monday, stating that neither the opposition nor the people were satisfied with the process and that the poll body's credibility and objectives were being questioned.



Congress' chief of media and publicity, Pawan Khera, stated in a video message uploaded on X that "we have not yet received answers to the questions related to the SIR conducted in Bihar." Because to the circumstances, the Supreme Court had to intervene multiple times to correct the Bihar SIR.