SIR Hearing: SC Directs Election Commission To Explain 47-Lakh Voter Reduction In Bihar Rolls

The Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission to reveal details of voters deleted after Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
The ECI must submit by October 9 whether newly added names were previously deleted or entirely new voters.
The revision led to a net reduction of around 47 lakh voters, prompting concerns about arbitrary deletions and lack of public disclosure.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to make public the details of voters whose names were deleted after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar’s electoral rolls. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi asked the ECI to submit this information by October 9, including whether those added to the final list were previously deleted or were new voters.
The court emphasized the need for transparency, noting that while draft and final rolls are publicly available, the specific details of deletions have not been disclosed. The ECI informed the bench that most additions were of new voters and that no formal complaints had been filed by individuals whose names were excluded.
The SIR process in Bihar has been contentious, with the final voter list released on September 30 showing a net reduction of around 47 lakh electors from the original rolls, despite some new additions. The Supreme Court’s directive seeks to ensure accountability and guard against arbitrary removal of voters from the electoral rolls.
ECI on Monday announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections, setting the stage for a high-stakes political contest in the state. Voting will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting of votes scheduled for November 14, 2025.
The term of the current 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly expires on November 22. Political parties across the spectrum had urged the Election Commission to hold the elections immediately after the Chhath festival, citing that a significant portion of the state’s population returns home during the festivities, ensuring higher voter turnout.