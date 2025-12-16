Supreme Court Refuses to Seek EC Response To News Report On Bihar Voter Revision

The Court said that allegations of centralised voter deletions must be supported by affidavits, not just media reports.

A
Avantika Mehta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Supreme Court Refuses to Seek EC Response To News Report On Bihar Voter Revision
Supreme Court Refuses to Seek EC Response To News Report On Bihar Voter Revision Photo: IMAGO
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Supreme Court decided not to ask the Election Commission to respond to a newspaper report that claimed centrally generated deletion notices were issued during Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision, saying there are procedural limits.

  • The petitioners argued that the report suggested violations of the Representation of the People Act, which gives only local Electoral Registration Officers the authority to issue deletion notices.

  • The top court reiterated that serious claims of electoral integrity must be formally submitted in affidavits before the judiciary can act.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, refused to ask the Election Commission of India (ECI) to respond to a newspaper report that claimed there were large-scale notices for deleting voter names during Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The Court explained that it cannot act on media reports unless the parties formally submit the allegations through affidavits.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the SIR when Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), pointed out a report in The Indian Express. The report said that hundreds of thousands of pre-filled notices to delete voter names were sent through the Election Commission’s central portal, even though the Representation of the People Act, 1950 says only local Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) can issue these notices.

Bhushan called the allegation “very serious” and argued that it suggested central interference in a process that should stay local. He referred to Section 23 of the Act and said that if deletion notices were sent out centrally, it would break the legal rules meant to protect electoral rolls.

Related Content
Related Content
Bihar's SIR exercise - null
Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision 2025 Triggers Voter List Deletion, Verification Controversy

BY Md Asghar Khan

“These notices were sent to over 10 lakh people,” Bhushan said, adding that the report also mentioned the ECI had not answered the reporter’s questions. “If lakhs of notices are being sent from a central place, even though the law says only the ERO can do this, it shows something is happening at the central Election Commission.”

The Election Commission objected to using media reports as evidence. Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the ECI, said the Commission did not have to respond to newspaper articles and insisted the claim was not true. He said that District Election Officers had issued all the notices.

“If Mr Bhushan wants to continue with this allegation, he must submit evidence through an affidavit,” Dwivedi told the court. He added that arguments based on unverified reports were making the case take longer than needed.

“Unfortunately, this case began with newspaper reports, and every argument brings more reports,” added Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The Bench agreed. When Bhushan asked the Court to make the ECI explain the report, Chief Justice Kant said that the law requires allegations to be formally submitted to the Court. He acknowledged the newspaper and its reporters are credible, but warned that courts should not be influenced by reports based on unnamed sources.

“According to procedure, we can only ask for a reply if something is officially submitted to us through an affidavit,” the CJI said. “We know the reporters are credible and respected, but a report uses phrases like ‘it is learnt’. Reporters depend on sources, and sometimes those sources are right, sometimes only partly right.”

Dwivedi added that the report did not say how or where the information came from.

Bhushan replied that the information was not new and that he had been warned earlier by what he called a “very responsible political leader” from Bihar. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta then said that people who care about the public should advise political leaders to go directly to the Court instead of using intermediaries.

“When a top political leader approaches a pub“When a top political leader contacts a public-spirited person, the advice should be to file a petition directly,” Mehta said. The CJI added that the person involved would “certainly come forward” to do so.d to issue any direction to the Election Commission based solely on the media report, emphasising that allegations of this nature must be supported by affidavits or documentary material before judicial notice can be taken.

The Indian Express report said that during the last phase of the SIR in Bihar, hundreds of thousands of pre-filled voter verification notices showed up on local EROs’ dashboards, even though they had not created them. The report clarified that these notices did not cause mass deletions—most were due to deaths, migration, or duplication—but raised concerns about the centralised way the notices were issued and completed, which could blur the lines of legal authority in the election process.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Auction: Delhi Capitals Snap Up Explosive Jammu And Kashmir Speedster Auqib Nabi For INR 8.40 Crore

  2. IPL 2026 Auction LIVE Updates: KKR Snap Up Cameron Green For INR 25.20 Crore; Venkatesh Iyer Goes To RCB

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Australia Name Playing XI For Adelaide; Cummins, Lyon Return, Khawaja Dropped

  4. Hyderabad Vs Haryana LIVE Score, SMAT 2025 Super League: Ankit Kumar Hits 50, Provides Great Start | HAR 101/2 (10)

  5. Pakistan Vs UAE LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Ayaan Misbah's Half-Century Stabilizes Afghan Chase| AFG 137/3 (28)

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Right In The Left: Lessons And Limits

  2. DDA Demolition Drive In Sainik Farms Reclaims 4.5 Acres Of Green Land

  3. Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill: The Catastrophic Implications for Higher Education in India

  4. Court Grants Bail to Activist Rahul Easwar in Defamation Case

  5. Parliamentary Panel Urges UGC Recognition For Sonam Wangchuk’s HIAL In Ladakh

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

  2. Zelenskyy Signals NATO Compromise to End Ukraine War

  3. Sydney Hero Disarms Gunman During Bondi Beach Mass Shooting, Recovers In Hospital

  4. Rob Reiner-Michele Singer's Death: Paul Feig, Ben Stiller And Others React To Demise Of Legendary Filmmaker And His Wife

  5. Bondi Beach Attack: PM Albanese Presses For Stricter Gun Laws

Latest Stories

  1. Lok Sabha Refers Higher Education Regulator Bill To Joint Parliamentary Committee

  2. Are The Stories Of The BJP’s Rise In Kerala Real, Or Perceived?

  3. Pakistan Vs UAE LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Ayaan Misbah's Half-Century Stabilizes Afghan Chase| AFG 137/3 (28)

  4. IPL 2026 Auction LIVE Updates: KKR Snap Up Cameron Green For INR 25.20 Crore; Venkatesh Iyer Goes To RCB

  5. GUJCET 2026 Registration Begins for Engineering, Pharmacy; GSEB Notifies Four-Step Application Process

  6. December 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Cancer, And Capricorn

  7. Red Star, Lode Star: Where Does The Left Stand With The Global Rise Of The Right

  8. Luthra Brothers Deported From Thailand, To Land In Delhi Before Goa