Supreme Court To Hear Challenges To Special Intensive Revision Of Bihar Voter Rolls

The Election Commission is preparing to launch a national-level Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls later this month or in early October, which would coincide with the annual summary revision with a qualifying date of January 1, 2026.

Bihar SIR voter roll
Many have alleged that the exercise risks disenfranchising marginalized and migrant voters, calling for a fresh revision to maintain electoral integrity. Photo: RANJAN RAHI
- SC will hear petitions against the EC’s decision to conduct a SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar, with opposition parties raising objections.

- It ruled that Aadhaar cannot be used as standalone proof of citizenship for voter inclusion

- The SIR has sparked controversy over fears of disenfranchising marginalized groups, even as the Commission plans to extend the process nationwide later this month.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to take up a batch of petitions challenging the Election Commission’s June 24 decision to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi will hear submissions from political parties, including RJD and AIMIM, and other petitioners. The Commission maintains that 99.5% of the 7.24 crore electors in the draft roll have submitted their eligibility documents.

While the Court declined to extend the September 1 deadline for filing claims and objections, the Election Commission has clarified that submissions will still be accepted until the last date for filing nominations in the upcoming Assembly elections.

In a related ruling, the Supreme Court emphasized that Aadhaar cannot serve as standalone proof of citizenship for voter inclusion in the revised rolls—a measure urged by some political parties.

This SIR process in Bihar, underway since late June, has sparked controversy. Opposition groups, civil society advocates, and legal experts have raised concerns about transparency and fairness. Many have alleged that the exercise risks disenfranchising marginalized and migrant voters, calling for a fresh revision to maintain electoral integrity.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission is preparing to launch a national-level Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls later this month or in early October, which would coincide with the annual summary revision with a qualifying date of January 1, 2026.

