Karnataka ‘Voter Fraud’ Row: Kharge Accuses Election Commission Of Withholding Crucial Data

Mallikarjun Kharge accused the ECI of “stonewalling crucial information” in the Karnataka voter fraud case.
The controversy involves alleged forging of Form 7 to remove voters’ names ahead of the 2023 state elections.
Kharge claimed the inaction shields those behind “vote chori” and undermines electoral transparency.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday (September 7, 2025) accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of blocking key information in the ongoing investigation into alleged voter fraud in Karnataka. He claimed that the commission’s “stonewalling” was effectively protecting those responsible for what he described as “vote chori” (vote theft).
Kharge’s remarks came after he shared a media report on X (formerly Twitter), which stated that a case involving attempts to delete electors’ names by forging Form 7 ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections has made little progress. The investigation has reportedly stalled because the ECI has not provided critical data required to identify the accused.
Accoding to Indian Express, The controversy first surfaced in 2023 when allegations emerged that large-scale manipulation of electoral rolls was attempted by submitting fraudulent Form 7 applications—documents used to request the deletion of voter names. The issue sparked significant political debate at the time, with opposition leaders accusing the ruling establishment of undermining free and fair elections.
Kharge reiterated that transparency and accountability in electoral processes are non-negotiable in a democracy. “By refusing to share crucial information, the ECI is undermining the very foundation of free elections,” he said.
The Election Commission has yet to respond to Kharge’s latest allegations.