ECI Should Protect BLOs, Safeguard Voters' Rights: TMC MP

BJP accuses TMC of NRC scare tactics to protect infiltrators, Congress dubs SIR a fraud plot, as unions protest and mysterious voter purges fuel disenfranchisement fears.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Election Commission of India
Voters are required to endorse the form with their full signature or thumb impression, the statement added, emphasizing the importance of proper authentication. Photo: | File Pic
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • TMC MP demands protection for BLOs, voter rights safeguards, and SIR transparency, decrying its rushed rollout as exhausting workers and risking legitimate deletions.

  • Three BLO suicides, 31 stress deaths statewide, party blames ECI's two-month timeline for a three-year task, calls for training and extended deadlines.

  • BJP accuses TMC of NRC scare tactics to protect infiltrators, Congress dubs SIR a fraud plot, as unions protest and mysterious voter purges fuel disenfranchisement fears.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale on Monday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to demonstrate true independence by protecting beleaguered Booth Level Officers (BLOs), upholding voters' rights, and ensuring full transparency in the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. In a pointed post on X, Gokhale clarified that while TMC supports the SIR's intent to cleanse voter lists, the party vehemently opposes its "rushed, haphazard, and opaque" execution, which has triggered widespread protests, suicides, and fears of disenfranchisement just months before the 2026 Assembly elections.

The outburst comes amid a escalating crisis: At least three BLOs have died by suicide in West Bengal due to "inhuman pressure," with 31 more stress-related fatalities statewide, including heart attacks from exhaustive door-to-door verifications and data uploads. Gokhale decried the SIR as a "death sentence" for BLOs have fueled TMC's narrative of a BJP-orchestrated ploy to target opposition strongholds.

Opposition BJP has fired back, alleging TMC's "misinformation" campaign equates SIR to NRC, stoking immigrant fears to shield an "illicit vote-bank," with leaders like Suvendu Adhikari claiming the ruling party pressures BLOs to upload fake entries. Congress and CPI(M) have waded in too, with Rahul Gandhi branding SIR "imposed tyranny" and a "plot" for fraud, while leftists decry TMC intimidation tactics. BLO unions demand official duty status and mental health aid, as protests erupt outside the Bengal CEO's office.

Related Content
Related Content

As the SIR's house-to-house phase looms from November 4, Gokhale's plea underscores a deeper battle: For Bengal's ballot integrity, where procedural haste risks eroding trust in the world's largest democracy.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Dharmendra Passes Away: Cricketer Virat Kohli Pays Tribute, Says "We Have Lost A Legend"

  2. IND Vs SA 2nd Test: Key Reasons For Team India's Struggles Against South Africa

  3. After Smriti Mandhana's Father, Her Fiance Palash Muchhal Is Hospitalised: Report

  4. India Vs South Africa: Cricketing Taboo Of Follow On Returns After Guwahati Collapse

  5. India Vs South Africa, ODI Series: BCCI Announces Squad; Shubman Gill Officially Out - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  4. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  5. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  2. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  4. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  5. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  2. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy

  3. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave Intensifies, Heavy Rain Expected November 26-28

  4. Afsar Raj, Maha Jungle Raj’: Opposition Corners Nitish Govt Over VIP Leader’s Daylight Murder

  5. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Dissolves All Units After Bihar Poll Rout

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  2. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  3. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  4. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  5. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

World News

  1. G20 Security Success Must Become Standard For Citizens, Says Expert

  2. Tension Mounts As Germany Urges Syrian Refugees To Return Home

  3. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

  4. Russia Claims Capture Of Three More Villages In East Ukraine

  5. Modi Calls For Global AI Compact And Human-Centred Tech At G20

Latest Stories

  1. Dharmendra Dies At 89: Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar Pay Emotional Tribute To The He-Man Of Bollywood

  2. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  3. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

  4. Biratnagar Kings Vs Janakpur Bolts Highlights, Nepal Premier League 2025: BIK Beat JKB By 9 Runs In Low-Scoring Affair

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  6. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  7. Horoscope Today, November 24, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  8. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy