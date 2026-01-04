India Warns Citizens Against Non-Essential Travel To Venezuela

MEA issues advisory after US operation, arrest of President Maduro and emergency declaration.

Updated on:
President Nicolas Maduro.
President Nicolas Maduro waves a Venezuelan flag during a swearing-in event for government-organized community committees at the presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025.  Photo: Ariana Cubillos
  • India has advised its nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela following the US military operation and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

  • The MEA urged Indians currently in Venezuela to exercise extreme caution, restrict movement, and stay in touch with the Indian Embassy in Caracas.

  • Venezuela has declared a state of emergency after the US action, which has drawn criticism from several countries, while India is yet to officially react.

Following the US military operation that resulted in the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his spouse, India on Saturday night warned its citizens to refrain from any unnecessary travel to the South American nation.

Additionally, the Ministry of External Affairs advised all Indian visitors to Venezuela to be extremely cautious and to limit their travel.

After repeatedly accusing Maduro of being engaged in drug trafficking, the US launched a military attack on Caracas, the capital of Venezuela. The claim was vehemently disputed by the president of the oil-rich nation.

Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture
Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

BY Outlook News Desk

Maduro and his spouse have been transported to the US by the US military. Following the US intervention, Venezuela proclaimed a state of emergency.

"In view of recent developments in Venezuela, Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela," the external affairs ministry said.

"All Indians who are in Venezuela for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Caracas," it said.

The ministry asked the Indians to get in touch with the embassy through phone number +58-412-9584288 (also for WhatsApp calls) and email ID cons.caracas@mea.gov.in.

Related Content
The UN chief stressed that regardless of the internal situation in Venezuela, "these developments constitute a dangerous precedent".
UN Chief Warns US Action In Venezuela, Maduro's Capture Sets 'Dangerous Precedent'

BY Outlook News Desk

There are around 50 Non-Resident Indians and 30 Persons of Indian Origin in Venezuela, according to the embassy in Caracas.

Many major nations, including China and Russia, have criticised Washington over the operation and capture of Maduro and his wife, which has caused political unrest in the South American nation.

Trump shared a picture of Maduro on board the US warship USS Iwo Jima just hours after the Caracas operation.

According to US authorities, Maduro has been brought to New York, where he will be charged with aiding narcotics cartels.

At a press conference, Trump declared that the United States will control Venezuela until a transfer of power is possible. "We're going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition," he stated.

In a statement issued in New Delhi, the CPI(M) demanded an immediate end to what it described as US aggression.
Left Parties Condemn US Attack on Venezuela, Say Real Target Is Oil

BY Outlook News Desk

The "extremely successful" operation, according to the US president, should serve as a deterrent to anyone who would jeopardise American lives or harm American sovereignty.

India has not yet responded to the US action.

