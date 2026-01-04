India Warns Citizens Against Non-Essential Travel To Venezuela

Following the US military operation that resulted in the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his spouse, India on Saturday night warned its citizens to refrain from any unnecessary travel to the South American nation.



Additionally, the Ministry of External Affairs advised all Indian visitors to Venezuela to be extremely cautious and to limit their travel.



After repeatedly accusing Maduro of being engaged in drug trafficking, the US launched a military attack on Caracas, the capital of Venezuela. The claim was vehemently disputed by the president of the oil-rich nation.