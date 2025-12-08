Fear And Confusion In Jharkhand As 12L Voters Flagged for Deletion

The 35-year-old resident of Doranda, Ranchi, now fears that his and his family’s names may be deleted from the voter list. Explaining the source of his fear, he says, “Ever since the news came out that 12 lakh names may be removed during the SIR process, we’ve been scared that our family might also be among them. We voted in 2024; we’ve voted several times before that. Our names are on the 2024 list, yet the Booth Level Officer (BLO) is suddenly asking us to locate them in the 2003 roll. I checked the entire list, but we're nowhere to be found. The BLO insists we ‘must’ find our names. How am I supposed to find something that simply doesn’t exist?”