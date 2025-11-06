SIR In West Bengal: Over 1.10 Crore Enumeration Forms Distributed In Voter List Revision

The Election Commission’s month-long Special Intensive Revision of voter lists is underway across West Bengal, with officials monitoring the process on the ground.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
SIR West Bengal 2025, Special Intensive Revision voter list
The month-long exercise began on Tuesday and will continue until 4 December. Photo: PTI; Representative image
Summary
  • Over 1.10 crore enumeration forms distributed as West Bengal’s voter list revision gets underway.

  • Around 80,681 BLOs deployed across 294 constituencies for the Special Intensive Revision.

  • Election Commission officials visit north Bengal districts to monitor the SIR rollout.

More than 1.10 crore enumeration forms were distributed across West Bengal till 8 pm on Wednesday as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, an Election Commission official said, reported PTI.

The month-long exercise began on Tuesday and will continue until 4 December. “More than 1.10 crore enumeration forms were distributed by booth-level officers (BLOs) till 8 pm on Wednesday,” the official said.

According to PTI, the Election Commission confirmed that no untoward incidents were reported from any part of the state on Wednesday. “If any resistance is reported against a BLO, we immediately instruct the district electoral officers (DEOs) to investigate,” the official added.

West Bengal's 'Hyper-Charged' SIR Kicks Off
West Bengal's 'Hyper-Charged' SIR Kicks Off

BY Outlook News Desk

As part of the SIR process, 80,681 BLOs have been deployed across the 294 assembly constituencies in the state. Around 7.66 crore enumeration forms have been prepared so far, and each voter will receive two copies, the official said.

Under the guidelines, the BLO will countersign both forms—keeping one filled-up copy for the Election Commission and returning the second with a stamped acknowledgement for the voter, which may be needed later.

The SIR is being conducted in West Bengal after a gap of 23 years, with the last such revision of voters’ lists held in 2002, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Election Commission Principal Secretary S.B. Joshi and Deputy Secretary Abhinav Agarwal arrived in West Bengal to oversee the rollout of the SIR in Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri districts, an official said.

“During the visit, they will evaluate the performance of BLOs and returning officers (ROs), and may interact with political leaders. Representatives from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) will also be present during the review process,” the official told PTI.

TMC Blames BJP And SIR Process After Migrant Worker's Death In West Bengal
TMC Blames BJP And SIR Process After Migrant Worker’s Death In West Bengal

BY Outlook News Desk

The EC officials are expected to meet district electoral officers (DEOs), additional district magistrates (Election), assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs), and sector magistrates (SMs) in the three districts, the official added.

On Thursday morning, they are scheduled to conduct field visits in Alipurduar before heading to Cooch Behar later in the day. The following day, the team will continue its field inspections in Jalpaiguri and parts of Darjeeling, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

