West Bengal's 'Hyper-Charged' SIR Kicks Off

BLOs, mostly government employees, will distribute pre-filled unique enumeration forms (EFs) containing each voter's details as of Oct 27, 2025, visiting households at least three times between Nov 4 and Dec 4. Voters must confirm details and return forms; new voters (18+) or migrants submit Form 6 with ID proofs like Aadhaar (for identity only, not citizenship). No extra documents needed during enumeration, per ECI's 16-point guidelines. The BLO app will streamline data entry, with political parties appointing booth-level agents (BLAs) for oversight.