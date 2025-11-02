TMC Blames BJP And SIR Process After Migrant Worker’s Death In West Bengal

The TMC cited other recent deaths, including those of Pradeep Kar, a 63-year-old from Cooch Behar, and 95-year-old Khitish Majumder, as linked to the SIR issue.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Special Intensive Revision in Araria are distributing enumeration forms to voters
Under the Special Intensive Revision (#SIR), #BLOs in Araria are distributing enumeration forms to voters and providing information related to the campaign. | representational image | Photo: X/@ECISVEEP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. The TMC alleged that a migrant worker from Purba Bardhaman, Bimal Santra, died out of fear of being declared a non-citizen under the SIR process.

  2. In a post on X, the party accused the BJP of spreading “fear and hatred” and called SIR an “instrument of intimidation.”

  3. Santra’s family and local MLA Ashok Majhi said he had been under severe stress and was afraid of the SIR process before his death.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday night claimed that another person from West Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman district had died allegedly out of fear of being declared a non-citizen if his name did not appear in the 2002 electoral rolls, furthering their criticism of the Election Commission and the BJP over the SIR process.

In a post on X, the TMC identified the deceased as Bimal Santra, a migrant worker from Nabagram village under Jamalpur in Purba Bardhaman district.

"Another precious life lost to @BJP4India's politics of fear and hatred," the party said, without providing details of the circumstances of Santra’s death or citing any police confirmation.

"In just a few days we have seen: 57-year-old Pradeep Kar of Panihati who died by suicide and blamed the NRC in his note. Then "A 63-year-old man from Jitpur, Dinhata, Cooch Behar, who attempted to take his life, terrified of harassment under the SIR process," the TMC said.

Related Content
Related Content
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Representative image) - PTI
TMC Warns Of Legal Action, Mass Protest Over Voter List Deletions In Bengal

BY Outlook News Desk

The party also mentioned 95-year-old Khitish Majumder of Kotwali, Paschim Medinipur, who had been living with his daughter in Ilambazar, Birbhum, and ended his life.

"The latest instance is that of Bimal Santra… who died of fear sparked by SIR," the post said.

"This is the human cost of an exercise designed to terrorise and displace. SIR is an instrument of intimidation, driving our people to despair, forcing them to question their citizenship and their right to belong. @BJP4India, your hands are stained with blood," the TMC said.

It added, "The people of Bengal will seek justice, and we will make sure they answer for every life ruined by their politics of hate."

Political parties and civil society groups have alleged that the process has led to large-scale deletions, disproportionately affecting marginalized communities, migrants, and women. - PTI
Kerala Legislative Assembly Opposes Implementation Of The Special Intensive Revision

BY Outlook News Desk

According to Santra’s family members, he had moved to Tamil Nadu after losing his job. He was admitted to a hospital there when his health deteriorated and later died.

"My father was under severe stress. He was hospitalised due to this. We contacted our MLA, who helped us a lot in this crisis," his son told reporters.

Local MLA Ashok Majhi said, "People were jobless because the 100-day work scheme was not operational here. He, like others, went to Tamil Nadu and was working there. But I have been told by his family that he was scared of the SIR, and ultimately, he lost his life. This is unfortunate. I am with the family."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Prediction, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Final: Check IND-W Vs SA-W H2H Record, Key Stats

  2. India Vs South Africa Preview, Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Harmanpreet And Co. Eye Glory At DY Patil Stadium

  3. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: History, Early Struggles, Aussie Supremacy And India’s Rise – All You Need To Know

  4. India Vs South Africa Final, ICC Women's World Cup: Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast, DY Patil Stadium Pitch Report

  5. India Vs South Africa Final, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Five Things You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  2. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  3. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dularchand Yadav Killing: Fears Of Return Of Jungle Raj Could Dent Nitish Kumar's 'Sushasan Babu' Image

  2. Sanjay Raut Takes Break from Public Life Due to Health Issues, PM Modi Wishes Recovery

  3. 45 Bangladeshis Detained While Crossing Border In West Bengal

  4. Day In Pics: November 01, 2025

  5. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Questions NDA’s Bihar Promises, Says INDIA Bloc Will Win

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  3. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  4. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  5. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Top Diplomats From Germany, Jordan, And UK Urge Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan Conflict

  3. US Lawmakers Urge Trump To Roll Back H-1B Visa Fee, Warn Move Could Strain India Ties

  4. Mass Killing In Sudan’s Darfur Region Visible From Space

  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab and Haryana November Weather Forecast: Clear Skies Give Way to Western Disturbance

  2. Two Much Review | How To Be A Formula Feminist

  3. Srikakulam Temple Stampede: Several Feared Dead At Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple In AP

  4. Daily Horoscope For November 1, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Leo, Sagittarius, And Capricorn

  5. Weekly Horoscope For November 2–8, 2025: Promising Financial Gains For Cancer, Virgo & Aquarius, Caution For Aries

  6. Jungle Raj Still Casts A Long Shadow Over Bihar Politics

  7. Shahdara Bar Association Bans Police Entry Into Karkardooma Courts After Misconduct Allegations

  8. Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's Film Starring Prabhas Off To A Strong Start