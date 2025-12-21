Modi Slams TMC’s ‘Maha Jungle Raj’ at Bengal Rally

On Saturday, West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee government came under fire from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who described the state's current situation as a "maha jungle raj" and likened it to the past "lawlessness" in Bihar.



Additionally, he charged that "corruption and nepotism" by the Trinamool Congress hindered the state's progress.



While virtually addressing a large crowd at Taherpur in Nadia district from Kolkata, Modi mentioned the NDA's resounding victory in the most recent Bihar assembly elections, saying that the results in the neighbouring state will have a positive effect on the party's fortunes in the state. West Bengal's assembly elections are scheduled to take place in less than six months.