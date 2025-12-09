BJP Accuses TMC Of Rushing Caste Certificates For ‘Ineligible Voters’, Urges EC Scrutiny

Adhikari alleges the TMC government is hastily issuing SC, ST and OBC certificates to “undocumented infiltrators and fake claimants” ahead of the SIR exercise.
Adhikari accuses the state of undermining genuine marginalised communities and calls for exhaustive verification to ensure only legitimately recognised groups receive benefits.
West Bengal’s Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday alleged that the TMC government was “frantically” organising camps to accelerate the issuance of SC, ST and OBC certificates for “undocumented infiltrators and fake claimants”.
Citing a memo issued by the block development officer of Kandi in Murshidabad district regarding three in-person camps scheduled from December 8 to 12 at panchayat offices, Adhikari called on the Election Commission to closely examine all certificates issued after June 24, noting that the first phase of the SIR exercise in Bihar commenced on that date.
“Why the sudden panic? Because the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise is about to expose their voter fraud racket! The desperation is obvious because a large chunk of Mamata Banerjee's 'vote bank' is unable to link their names to the authentic 2002 Voter List, are staring down exclusion from the draft electoral rolls,” he claimed in a post on X.
He further alleged: “It's a blatant bid to arm ineligible voters with 'certificates' that slyly match the ECI's list of 13 documents for hearings after the publication of draft electoral rolls. An attempt to make a mockery of democracy, by flooding the system with bogus SC/ST/OBC creds.”
Adhikari accused the government of attempting to deprive genuinely marginalised communities of their rightful benefits.
“Real SCs, STs, and OBCs will watch their benefits evaporate as ineligible people will swarm in, staking unethical claims,” he said.
The BJP leader urged the EC to conduct thorough investigations into each certificate and confirm whether the community is legitimately recognised as SC, ST or OBC by the Centre.
“The WB Govt has the habit of issuing OBC Certificates (mostly religion based) to ineligible people which have been struck down by the Hon’ble Courts. Let the SIR purge the electoral rolls clean, and let Democracy prevail,” he added.