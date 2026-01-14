From Protest To Persona: How Mamata’s Stand Against SIR Is Now An Electoral Identity 

Party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee who had led a party delegation to the EC on December 31 said CEC Gyanesh Kumar did not clear the apprehensions raised by the party concerning the exercise and was instead aggressive in responding to the question raised by the party’s delegation. He further challenged the poll panel to point at the number of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis among the deleted names, a claim that has been perpetually directed by BJP towards TMC government in the state. “There are nearly one crore Rohingya immigrants, Bangladeshi Muslim voters, deceased voters, duplicate entries, and fake voters in West Bengal. The Election Commission of India should remove these names to ensure the credibility of the voter list,” Bengal BJP leader and leader of opposition in the state, Suvendu Adhikari had said last year. Adhikari and the BJP have directed multiple attacks at Muslim infiltration under TMC’s watch. "If you travel across certain parts of North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, Birbhum and Malda, you will be stunned to witness the rapid demographic change in vast areas of the state. If we don't act now, the state will have to be rechristened as West Bangladesh. BJP will not let that happen," Adhikari had mentioned.