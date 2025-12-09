Mamata Slams PM Modi for Calling Bankim Chandra ‘Bankim Da’

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday of insulting the writer Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay by referring to him as "Bankim da" and sought an apology.



Speaking at a rally in the Cooch Behar district, Banerjee claimed that the PM had not even been born when the nation attained independence and yet had chosen to casually address one of Bengal's biggest cultural icons.