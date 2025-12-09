Congress Cites Historian Sugata Bose To Counter Modi’s Claims On Vande Mataram Debate

A heated parliamentary debate on the song’s 150th anniversary saw Priyanka Gandhi defend Nehru and accuse the government of politicising "Vande Mataram" ahead of the West Bengal elections.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rahul Gandhi Vande Mataram, Modi Congress criticism, Sambit Patra Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi Photo: PTI; Representational Image
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Congress highlights Sugata Bose’s remarks that Tagore advised the party in 1937 to sing only the first part of "Vande Mataram", saying the comments "further expose" Modi’s narrative.

  • Ramesh shares a video detailing cooperation between Subhas Chandra Bose and Nehru and Tagore’s emphasis on unity, countering the PM’s charge that Nehru fragmented the song due to appeasement.

The Congress on Tuesday referred to historian Sugata Bose’s remarks that it was on Rabindranath Tagore’s advice that the party decided in 1937 that only the first part of "Vande Mataram" would be sung at national meetings, saying the comments "further expose" Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, shared on X a video of Sugata Bose discussing the relationship between Subhas Chandra Bose and India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

In the clip, Sugata Bose says, "Subhas Chandra Bose and Jawaharlal Nehru worked very closely at the time of the All India Congress Committee's meeting in Calcutta in October-November of 1937. At that time both of them consulted Rabindranath Tagore on a very sensitive subject and that was the song Vande Mataram."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. - PTI
PM Modi Blames Nehru, Emergency For Vande Mataram Controversies In Lok Sabha

BY Outlook News Desk

He adds, "It was on Rabindranath's advice that the Congress decided at this AICC meeting that from now on, at national meetings only the first part of the song, which is a beautiful evocation of the national splendour of our country, would be performed," noting Tagore’s emphasis on unity and avoiding religious discord.

Sugata Bose further states, "And that was because Tagore felt that we needed unity and good sense in our nationalist movement and he did not want a rivalry between different religious communities. So already from that point onwards they were coming close together and Mahatma Gandhi decided that Subhas Chandra Bose would be the president of the Congress, and he would be Jawaharlal Nehru's successor in 1938."

He says the year marked the convergence of different ideological strands within the Congress.

Sharing the video, Ramesh wrote that Sugata Bose, “one of India’s finest historians”, is a Harvard University professor, director of the Netaji Research Bureau in Kolkata, a former Lok Sabha MP (2014–2019), and the grandson of Sarat Chandra Bose. Ramesh highlighted his scholarly work on Netaji before adding, "This conversation further exposes the PM."

Rahul Gandhi - PTI; Representational Image
BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi For Missing Vande Mataram Debate In Lok Sabha

BY Outlook News Desk

Ramesh’s remarks come a day after Modi accused the Congress of betraying "Vande Mataram", claiming Nehru bowed to Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s objections, leading to the song’s fragmentation and paving the way for appeasement politics.

The day-long debate marking the 150th anniversary of "Vande Mataram" saw heated exchanges between government and opposition benches on nationalism and historical interpretation.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra delivered the Congress’ response, defending Nehru and asserting that the government sought the discussion with the West Bengal elections in mind. Opposition parties accused the BJP-led NDA of politicising the debate and rewriting history, while Modi and treasury members accused the Congress of appeasement.

Priyanka Gandhi, in turn, accused the BJP of committing a "big sin" by manufacturing a controversy over "Vande Mataram", and Modi of "selectively" quoting Nehru. She urged the government to "understand" the true chronology of the national song.

Published At:
Tags

