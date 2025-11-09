Rahul Gandhi Alleges SIR Exercise Meant to Cover Up and Institutionalise Vote Theft

Gandhi claimed that the BJP and Election Commission were operating in tandem and said the SIR process was being used to “institutionalise” electoral manipulation.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi Photo: x/@rahulgandhi
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters’ lists of being a ploy to conceal and legitimise “vote theft,” alleging similar irregularities in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh as in Haryana.

  • The Election Commission dismissed his allegations as “unfounded,” stating that no appeals or complaints were filed regarding multiple voting during the Haryana polls.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is an attempt to cover up "vote theft" and institutionalise it.

Speaking to reporters, Gandhi said he believes that like Haryana, "vote theft" occurred in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh as well.

"Vote theft is an issue and SIR now, it is about covering it up and institutionalising the system," the Congress MP claimed.

Gandhi arrived in Pachmarhi hill town in Narmadapuram on Saturday to attend the Madhya Pradesh district Congress presidents' training camp.

The Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters’ lists began in nine states and three Union Territories on November 4.

Rahul Gandhi | - Nand Kumar/PTI
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP Of ‘Vote Theft’ In Bihar, Urges Youth To Protect Democracy

BY Outlook News Desk

The exercise will cover nearly 51 crore electors across 321 districts and 1,843 assembly constituencies of these states and UTs.

"A few days ago, I gave a presentation on Haryana, and I clearly saw that vote theft was taking place...25 lakh votes were stolen, 1 in 8 votes were stolen," Gandhi alleged.

Related Content
Related Content

"After looking at that, after looking at the data, I believe that the same thing happened in MP, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. And this is the system of the BJP and EC (Election Commission)," he charged.

"We have more evidence, which we will provide gradually. But my issue is vote theft. The SIR now, it is about covering it up and institutionalising the system," he claimed.

Asked whether he will reveal more details later, Gandhi said they have a "lot of different information, very detailed information," which will be released in stages.

"Right now, only a little has been shown," the Congress leader said.

"But my issue is that democracy is being attacked, Ambedkar's Constitution is being attacked. (Prime Minister) Modi ji, (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah ji and (Chief Election Commissioner) Gyanesh ji are doing this directly by forming a joint partnership. And because of this, the country is suffering a lot. Bharat Mata is being harmed, Bharat Mata is being damaged," he alleged.

To another question, Gandhi said they had received positive feedback from the Madhya Pradesh district Congress presidents’ training programme.

For the SIR, the poll authority has deployed over 5.3 lakh booth-level officers (BLOs), 10,448 electoral registration officers and 321 district election officers. Additionally, 7.64 lakh booth-level agents (BLAs) from political parties are assisting BLOs in the field.

The Election Commission will release the draft electoral rolls on December 9, with the final rolls expected on February 7.

Election Commission officials recently remarked that Rahul Gandhi flags impurities in past polls but opposes the special intensive revision meant to clean up the electoral rolls.

Gandhi has claimed that the 2024 Haryana assembly polls were "stolen", alleging that 25 lakh entries were fake and the Election Commission colluded with the BJP to secure its victory.

The EC, however, has maintained that Gandhi’s allegations of vote manipulation are "unfounded", noting that no appeals were filed against the Haryana rolls nor was any instance of multiple voting reported at the time.

During his visit to Colombia, Gandhi also met Colombian President Senate Lidio Gracia. - | IMAGO/Hindustan Times
Rahul Gandhi Warns Of Democracy Threat In India During EIA University Visit In Colombia; BJP Reacts

BY Outlook News Desk

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site