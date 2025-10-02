Rahul Gandhi Warns Of Democracy Threat In India During EIA University Visit In Colombia

Congress leader highlights risks to Indian democracy and the need to protect diverse traditions.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rahul Gandhi Colombia EIA University speech Indian democracy news India diversity
During his visit to Colombia, Gandhi also met Colombian President Senate Lidio Gracia. Photo: | IMAGO/Hindustan Times
  • Rahul Gandhi warns India faces a “wholesale attack on democracy.”

  • He emphasises protecting India’s multiple religions, languages, and traditions.

  • Gandhi contrasts India’s democracy with China’s authoritarian system.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said there is a “wholesale attack on the democratic system” in India, and stressed that allowing different traditions to thrive is important for the country.

Speaking at the EIA University in Medellín, Colombia, Gandhi said India has a much more complex system than China and its strengths are very different from those of its neighbour. PTI reported that he pointed to India’s long-standing spiritual tradition and thought system as offering ideas relevant to today’s world.

“I am very optimistic about India, but at the same time, there are fault lines within the Indian structure, there are risks that India has to overcome. The single-biggest risk is the attack on democracy that is taking place in India,” Gandhi said, according to PTI.

He added that India has multiple religions, traditions and languages, describing the country as “a conversation between all its people.” Different ideas, religions and traditions require space, he said, and the democratic system is the best method for creating that space.

“Currently, there is a wholesale attack on the democratic system in India, so that is a risk. The other big risk is different conceptions, different religions, different languages. Allowing these different traditions to thrive, giving them space to express themselves is very important for a country like India. We cannot do what China does, which is to suppress people and run an authoritarian system,” Gandhi said, PTI reported.

He added, “Our design will just not accept that.”

During his visit to Colombia, Gandhi also met Colombian President Senate Lidio Gracia, his tour is part of a four-nation visit to South America, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

×

