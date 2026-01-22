Rahul Gandhi Urges Congress District Chiefs To Take On ‘Corrupt’ Regime Fearlessly

The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha was on a daylong visit to Kurukshetra to address the training camp for the DCC chiefs as part of the Congress’ “Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan”, which is being held from January 13 to 22. A statement issued by the Haryana Congress said Gandhi sought to boost the morale of party workers, telling them, “No one can suppress your voice, because a strong organisation like the Congress stands with you.” He also said the party would periodically evaluate their progress and provide necessary guidance and support.