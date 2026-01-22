Rahul Gandhi Urges Congress District Chiefs To Take On ‘Corrupt’ Regime Fearlessly

Rahul Gandhi asks Congress district chiefs to confront the ruling “corrupt” regime without fear.
DCC presidents told to explain MGNREGA changes and counter religious and caste divisions.
Training camp held in Kurukshetra under Congress’ Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday told district unit chiefs from Haryana and Uttarakhand that they must confront the challenges posed by a “corrupt” regime in power without fear, urging them to work with dedication to strengthen the party at the grassroots.
Addressing District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents from the two states during a training camp in Kurukshetra, Gandhi said, “You have been entrusted with the responsibility of the districts. You have to fulfil it fearlessly and with dedication. You are the warriors of the Congress, and you must work like warriors.” He added that the “corrupt” regime in power presents major challenges, but party workers must face those fearlessly and further strengthen the organisation, according to PTI.
The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha was on a daylong visit to Kurukshetra to address the training camp for the DCC chiefs as part of the Congress’ “Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan”, which is being held from January 13 to 22. A statement issued by the Haryana Congress said Gandhi sought to boost the morale of party workers, telling them, “No one can suppress your voice, because a strong organisation like the Congress stands with you.” He also said the party would periodically evaluate their progress and provide necessary guidance and support.
Congress general secretary in charge of Haryana, B K Hariprasad, told PTI that Gandhi asked the DCC chiefs to take the party’s policies and programmes to the people and raise public issues at the district level. Hariprasad said Gandhi also urged them to explain to people what the Narendra Modi government has done to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre has replaced MGNREGA with the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, a move that has triggered protests from opposition parties. According to PTI, Gandhi cautioned the DCC chiefs to warn people against attempts to divide society on the basis of religion and caste.
“We will have to uphold unity in diversity at the ground level... Being Congress workers, everyone is equal to us; we should respect every religion, and there is no disparity,” Hariprasad quoted Gandhi as saying.
Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh said Gandhi also emphasised the need to strengthen the party at the grassroots. Sources said Gandhi explained in detail the history, ideology and future strategy of the Congress to the district presidents, and urged them to work with complete dedication, enthusiasm and passion to take the party forward.
Gandhi also called for strict enforcement of discipline and action against anyone making anti-party statements or engaging in anti-party activities. A DCC chief from Haryana who attended the session said, “It was an engaging session. We learnt a lot from Rahul ji. In-depth discussions were held on various issues.”
According to PTI, Gandhi spent nearly five hours at the venue. On his arrival, he interacted with the families of the DCC chiefs from Haryana and Uttarakhand before attending the closed-door training sessions. Singh said Gandhi also had lunch with the DCC presidents, along with their families, Congress Legislature Party leaders, state party chiefs and general secretaries in charge of Haryana and Uttarakhand.
While Hariprasad is the party’s in-charge for Haryana, Kumari Selja, the MP from Sirsa in Haryana, is the general secretary in charge of Uttarakhand. Sources said Gandhi addressed the training camp inside the Punjabi Dharamshala, where entry was strictly restricted to authorised participants. Police made tight security arrangements around the venue, with barricades erected at three points on the approach road.
Gandhi landed in Ambala in the morning and travelled to Kurukshetra by road. He was received at the Ambala airport by senior leaders including Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Randeep Singh Surjewala, besides Singh, Selja and Hariprasad.
The Congress appointed district unit presidents in Haryana last year after a gap of more than a decade, with 32 DCC chiefs named in August. In Uttarakhand, 27 new DCC presidents were appointed in November, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)