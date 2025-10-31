TMC Warns Of Legal Action, Mass Protest Over Voter List Deletions In Bengal

Abhishek Banerjee alleged that the SIR, announced on October 27, was being conducted “at the behest of the BJP” to manipulate the voter list ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
TMC Warns Of Legal Action, Mass Protest Over Voter List Deletions In Bengal
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Representative image) Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday issued a strong warning of legal action and a statewide movement.

  • At a closed-door virtual meeting attended by nearly 15,000 party functionaries, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP of using the revision process to “silently rig” the forthcoming elections.

  • Banerjee alleged that the SIR, announced on October 27, was being conducted “at the behest of the BJP” to manipulate the voter list.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday issued a strong warning of legal action and a statewide movement if names of genuine voters are found deleted during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

At a closed-door virtual meeting attended by nearly 15,000 party functionaries, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP of using the revision process to “silently rig” the forthcoming elections, PTI reported

Banerjee alleged that the SIR, announced on October 27, was being conducted “at the behest of the BJP” to manipulate the voter list ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

“As you all know, the SIR was announced on October 27 in Bengal on BJP's instructions. After the voter rolls revision was announced in Bihar, we had said it stands for Silent Invisible Rigging. The TMC has protested in Parliament, in court, and on streets and we will continue to do so,” Abhishek Banerjee said, as quoted by TMC sources who attended the meeting.

Related Content
Related Content

Earlier this week, Banerjee had warned the Election Commission of massive protests if voters were unfairly excluded from the rolls. “If the name of a single eligible voter is eliminated from the voter list, then one lakh people from Bengal will hold dharna outside the EC office in New Delhi,” he had said.

Friday’s meeting, convened by Banerjee and also addressed by state president Subrata Bakshi, was aimed at formulating a strategy to monitor the voter list revision. According to party insiders, the meeting was held behind closed doors to facilitate frank internal discussions.

Participants included TMC members engaged in organisational work at the district, block, and booth levels. Banerjee, during his address, alleged that an “environment of fear” had been created across the state due to door-to-door verification and revalidation under the SIR process.

“If genuine voters' names are deleted, we will not remain silent. We will draw the attention of the court and also launch a major movement in Delhi to ensure justice,” he reportedly told the meeting.

TMC sources said Banerjee directed party leaders to remain alert, claiming that “thousands of genuine voters’ names” had already been found missing in several areas, notably in North 24 Parganas, Nadia, and Cooch Behar districts.

Banerjee also expressed concern over recent deaths allegedly linked to anxiety surrounding voter list exclusions.

“An environment of fear has been created due to this exercise. People are scared that their names might go missing, and that's unacceptable in a democracy,” he was quoted as saying.

To help citizens, Banerjee announced that anchal-wise help desks will be set up across West Bengal from November 4 to December 4. These centers will assist people in verifying voter details, filing claims and objections, and reporting irregularities during the revision process.

The Trinamool Congress has been critical of the Election Commission’s SIR exercise since its announcement. The revision is intended to update Bengal’s electoral rolls ahead of their final publication in January 2026, but the TMC contends that the process is being “misused under political pressure” to target specific communities and opposition supporters.

While the BJP has dismissed the allegations as “baseless and politically motivated,” the TMC maintains that the revision represents “a larger plot to disenfranchise minorities, Matuas, and poor voters.”

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Proteas Eye Series Victory Against PAK In Lahore

  2. Bangladesh Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: Hosts Play For Pride As Windies Chase Clean Sweep

  3. Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: AFG Eye Series-Sealing Win In Harare

  4. ‘Chak De!’ Returns: India Forge Fabulous New Chapter In Women’s Cricket

  5. The Making Of Jemimah Rodrigues: How Mumbai Prodigy Soared To India's Cricketing Zenith

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  2. How The RSS Has Become A Cultural Hegemon

  3. Uttarakhand High Court Orders Action Against BJP Leader Over Alleged Role In Communal Violence Plot

  4. Anand Mishra: Former IPS Officer And BJP’s New Face From Buxar

  5. Sukhu Promises Old Pension Scheme, Free Healthcare if INDIA Bloc Wins Bihar

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Sudan Civil War: At Least 1,500 Reportedly Killed in Two Days as El-Fasher Falls to RSF, Army Withdraws

  2. Indian-Origin Businessman Killed After Confronting Man Urinating on His Car in Canada

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. 19 Days After Declaring Peace, Israel Hits Gaza With Airstrikes - In Photos

  5. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius November 2025 Horoscope: Progressive Month With Steady Growth In Education, Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Kalinga Literary Festival 2026: Booker Prize Winners To Lead Line-Up In Bhubaneswar

  3. Cyclone Montha Update: Weakened System Triggers Heavy Rainfall in West Bengal and Gujarat

  4. ‘Chak De!’ Returns: India Forge Fabulous New Chapter In Women’s Cricket

  5. Himachal High Court Issues Notice to State and KCCB over Alleged Misuse of Funds in Dehra Bypoll

  6. Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Live Streaming, AIFF Super Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Kolkata Derby

  7. Capricorn November 2025 Horoscope: Steady Month With Growth In Career, Finances, Education, And Relationships

  8. Dempo SC 1-1 Chennaiyin FC Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Spoils Shared Between Golden Eagles And Marina Machans