Election Commission Launches Helpline Ahead Of Roll Revision In Bengal

The Election Commission of India (EC) has introduced a dedicated helpline number — 1950 — to assist voters in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. According to officials, the initiative is aimed at ensuring transparency and helping citizens raise questions or lodge complaints related to the revision process.
The EC emphasised that SIR is a routine exercise conducted under its supervision and that no legitimate voter’s name will be excluded from the list. The central helpline number — 1800-11-1950 — will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and is backed by trained personnel to address voter queries across all states and Union Territories.
In addition to the national number, state and district-level contact centres have been directed to provide support in local languages. Voters are also urged to use the mobile app ECINET, email services, or contact their booth-level officers directly via the platform to ensure that complaints are logged and resolved within 48 hours.